Cape Hillsborough SOLD To NRMA Parks & Resorts

Sad news, Our mates Ben and Renae from Cape Hillsborough have let us know they have sold their beloved holiday park. In a news article on "The Hotel Conversation" it reads "NRMA Parks and Resorts has acquired Queensland’s popular nature-based visitor holiday park, Cape Hillsborough Nature Tourist Park marking another iconic nature-based tourism accommodation experience for the growing member-owned holiday parks portfolio"

The park was purchased from long time owners Ben and Renae Atherton and NRMA Parks and Resorts acknowledge their strong contribution to regional eco-tourism over the past 10 years, with their work recently recognised through a gold award for the Best of Queensland Award for Best Caravan or Holiday Park and also the Most Outstanding Contribution by an Individual at the Mackay Isaac Tourism Awards 2022.

Read the full article HERE

Ben and Renae, thankyou for all you have done for our region.