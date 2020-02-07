Triple M Melbourne 105.1
Brisbane Broncos takes on CQ Capras

Saturday 15th March, Browne Park

Article heading image for Brisbane Broncos takes on CQ Capras

The Brisbane Broncos will give both NRL-experienced players and young guns the first shot to impress in 2020 when they meet the Central Queensland Capras in Rockhampton next Saturday, 15th March. 

Head Coach Anthony Seibold said 'players with top-line experience would be turning out in Rockhampton in the Apricity Finance Brisbane Broncos v Central Queensland Capras clash.'

There will be a mix of NRL-experienced players and emerging players travelling to play in Rockhampton's Browne Park, so it will be a game you don't want to miss! 

Apricity Finance trial match – Brisbane Broncos v Central Queensland Capras

Date: Saturday February 15th – Browne Park, Rockhampton

Time: Main Game Kick Off is 7pm (Pre-games TBA)

Get your tickets here

