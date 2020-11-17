Captain Felicite From "Notorious" Called Jay & Dave As They Sail Into Mackay For This Weekends Event

Explore the carave Notorious, a 15th century wooden sailing ship, onboard and below deck,

at Mackay Marina, Queensland this Sat 21st/Sun 22nd/Mon 23rd and Tuesday 24th November.

Hours: 9am - 3pm daily.

Admittance at the gangway - Adults ( 15 years + ) $5, Children ( 2 years - 14 years ) $3

Children Must Be Supervised At All Times by an Accompanying Adult

This is a Covid Safe Event

Details Of The Event Are HERE