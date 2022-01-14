Caption Staffer Identified As Culprit Following Leaked 7 News Video

A worker at a captioning company has been identified as the one who leaked footage of Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor's conversation about Novak Djokovic.

Ai-media - who is responsible for captioning Seven and Nine network broadcasts - has completed an internal investigation uncovering the culprit.

The company say an employee who was working remotely has been found responsible for distributing the pre 6pm bulletin clip.

Informing the public that "appropriate action" was taken, without naming the individual responsible.

“We are Australia’s leading provider of captioning services and we understand the importance of our work in making media accessible and inclusive to a wider audience, while safeguarding the confidential information of our customers." said Ai-Media CEO Tony Abrahams.

“We have longstanding and strong relationships within the media industry in Australia, and value our relationship with the Seven Network with whom we have been working with for over five years. This is the first such incident in Ai-Media’s 19-year history, and enhanced controls have since been implemented to ensure it cannot be repeated.”

