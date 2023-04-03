Car Crashes Into Restaurant In Sydney's West

Emergency services have cut a man free from a truck after it drove into a restaurant in western Sydney on Monday.

The truck is alleged to have crashed into the front of the restaurants at around 6AM this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene including fire fighters who were forced to use machinery to cut the passenger of the truck free from the vehicle’s cabin.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The man was freed from the wreckage on Joseph Street in Lidcombe at around 7:30AM.

The passenger was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

The vehicle is believed to have cause significant damage to the restaurant.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.