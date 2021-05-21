Car drives off boat ramp in Woy Woy

A man has driven a car straight off Lyons Park boat ramp in Woy Woy.

Without any sight of the driver resurfacing, the vehicle has been reported as sinking.

Police and ambulances crews are investigating the scene.

Car drives off boat ramp:

Initial reports have suggested that there might also be a passenger in the car.

