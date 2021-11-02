Car Explodes Into Flames At Busy Shopping Centre

A car has exploded into flames on the rooftop of a busy shopping centre in Melbourne’s east.

Police and emergency services were called to The Glen at about 5 pm yesterday with reports a car parked next to a stairwell had exploded into flames producing thick black smoke.

Whilst the vehicle was destroyed, the fire was brought under control in less than ten minutes.

The event has been ruled suspicious with a police investigation currently underway.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr