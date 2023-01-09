Car Stolen With Sleeping Toddler In Back Seat At Chelsea

Police are on the hunt for an alleged car thief after a vehicle was stolen with a toddler in the backseat in Melbourne.

A father was left horrified after his vehicle was stolen with his sleeping son in the backseat.

The car was allegedly stolen from a Melbourne carpark before the child was abandoned on the side of the road wearing only a nappy in Melbourne’s south east.

The driver is believed to have then fled from Chelsea in the stolen grey 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV at around 4:15PM on Sunday, January 8.

The father is believed to have pulled over to purchase ice cream on Nepean Highway when the car theft took place.

According to police, the man left his son asleep in the backseat and was only around 30 metres from the vehicle when it was stolen.

Police believe the thief was watching the man exit his vehicle before allegedly stealing it.

A passer-by found the child abandoned and crying on Bath Street around 350 metres from where the car was stolen.

Police are still searching for the stolen vehicle which was last spotted heading towards Frankston along Nepean Highway.

A man was captured on CCTV footage at around 5:10PM on Sunday making a purchase a McDonalds using the father’s credit card.

Police have described the man as in his 20’s, with tanned skin, dark hair to his shoulders and a moustache.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.

