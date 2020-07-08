"Careful Josh!" | Josh Reynolds Jokes About His Relationship With Benji Marshall

The Tigers number 6 jersey has been a headline-maker for the last 18 months or so, but at least Josh Reynolds and Benji Marshall can have a little fun with it.

Reynolds joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG on Tuesday evening, where he took the opportunity to take the piss out of his relationship with his teammate and five-eighth rival.

Jokes aside, Reynolds was pretty blunt when it came to his thoughts about the Tigers' upcoming game against the Rabbitohs.

After a 19-6 loss to the Panthers in Round 8, Wests will be doing everything they can to make sure they stay in the top 8 - and Reynolds thinks he knows how they can secure the win.

Also on the agenda for last night's chat: Harry Grant, and bin chickens.

Yes, you read that correctly. Reynolds explained why he loves playing with Grant, and why the young hooker has very quickly earned himself a scrappy little nickname.

