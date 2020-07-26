Carey: "He's a hypocrite"

Wayne Carey has delivered some strong words towards Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson following his criticism of Tom Papley yesterday.

Clarkson said the Papley “milks a free kick as good as anyone in the competition."

Duck labelled Clarkson a "hypocrite" for slamming opposition players in the post-game press conference.

"If anyone says anything about his players, he's the first one to jump up and down," Carey said.

Carey believes that Clarkson doesn't respond well when similar criticism is handed out to his player by the media or opposition teams.

