Carey: 'Teague Was Set Up To Fail'

The Sunday Rub analysed the fallout from Carlton's worst loss of the season, with Port handing them a 95-point loss.

With heavy scrutiny around the club and David Teague's role as head coach,Wayne Carey believes he was "set up to fail".

"It's not just David Teague's fault .. He basically went into a club, he had no choice who was in and around him. There were a lot of things going against him," Carey said.

"Whatever way you look at it, he's been hard done by. But clearly he's not getting the response from the players."

"The expectation that was sold far exceeds where they've got to." Ross Lyon said about the handover from Brendon Bolton to David Teague.

The Blues conceded 19 consecutive goals after holding a 23 point-lead early in the contest, adding to the despair following recent losses against North Melbourne and Gold Coast.

