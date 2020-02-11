Caring for our fire ravaged communities with “Dollars 4 Doonas”

The Dollars for Doonas project, led by the Naracoorte Lions Club, MiniJumbuk, Naracoorte Lucindale Council, local businesses and the entire South East community will support the victims in the recent South Australian bushfires.

For every $50 dollars raised - MiniJumbuk will donate a locally made wool bedding package (valued at $350) - consisting of a quality wool quilt and two pillows. These packages will go to those who have registered and will be provided to every affected family member. The company will donate up to 1000 quilts and 2000 pillows, depending on the amount of money raised by the community.

Local schools will be asked to get involved by creating artwork with personal messages that will be inserted into the bedding packages.

Managing Director of MiniJumbuk, Mr Darren Turner says the fundraiser is a wonderful way for the community to come together and show their support to families who have lost their homes.

“Try putting yourself in the position of someone several months after the donations have stopped and other events take over the news cycle. You have lost your home and your personal possessions. What better way to send our love and kind wishes to the entire family by gifting them new bedding.

It’s not the first time ‘MiniJumbuk’ and the community has helped fire ravaged communities. In 2009 the Dollars f4 Doonas project raised in excess of $30,000 which was generously subsidised by local manufacturer MiniJumbuk to donate bedding packages to the victims of Victoria’s Black Saturday fires.

Mayor of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council says she’s confident the community will dig deep.

“This is a community which has a very caring, generous spirit. This project is community led and I am sure it will be very well supported as we have all been touched by the severe impacts of the bushfires.”

The program will be coordinated by the Lions Club of Naracoorte. Donations are tax deductable and can be paid online (www.dollars4doonas.org) or in tins at venues around Naracoorte and Lucindale. There will be no administration costs and the bedding packages will go directly to the families who register.

Tax deductable donations can be made at Local Drop Off Points - MiniJumbuk, Hansen Print, The Naracoorte Lucindale Council, Terry White Chemist and Elders Real Estate (Kincraig Plaza) & Elders Rural.

Post - P.O Box 642, Naracoorte, SA 5271 Bank Transfer - Lions Club of Naracoorte – Dollars for Doonas BSB: 015 670 A/C no. 424687635

For more information email [email protected] or visit our Facebook page Dollars 4 Doonas.