Carlton And Jarrod Pickett Part Ways

Carlton and Jarrod Pickett have made the mutual decision to part ways, with the 22-year-old to return home to Western Australia.

Pickett - who was nursing a serious knee injury suffered in the pre-season - has been involved in ongoing discussions with the Blues about his motivation to continue playing football.

The two parties have decided to mutually part ways.

The former pick four will return home to Western Australia.

“Both parties have made the decision to part ways now in order to allow Jarrod to get back home to his family,” Carlton's list manager Stephen Silvagni said.

“We will provide Jarrod with the necessary assistance he requires to begin the next chapter of his life and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Pickett played 17 games for the Blues.