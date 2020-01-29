Carlton Set To Announce Stephen Silvagni Successor

Carlton are set to announce Western Bulldogs recruiting manager Nick Austin as the successor to former list boss Stephen Silvagni, according to Channel 7’s Mark Stevens.

Austin was appointed as National Recruiting Manager at the Bulldogs in 2018 to fill the role left vacant by Simon Dalrymple's departure.

He had previously worked in list management and recruiting at Richmond, with a stint at Port Adelaide as recruiting officer.

Before that Austin had a previous role at the Dogs as an opposition analyst in from 2006-2008.

Austin's father is Carlton 200 gamer - and premiership winner - Rod "Curly" Austin.

BEST OF 2019: JB copped some very direct feedback for an Insta post of him woodchopping during the year!

LISTEN HERE:

Get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!