Asahi have acquired Carlton Untied Breweries for a whopping $16 billion.

The brewers of Aussie favourites VB, Carlton Draught and Great Northern (among many others) was sold by Belgian brewing giants Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The deal was confirmed earlier this afternoon.

It was rumoured that this deal had been in the works since April.

CUB's annual earnings before interest, tax and depreciation are approximately $1.1 billion, while sales are estimated to be around the $2.3 billion mark.