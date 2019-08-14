Carlton Will Reportedly Appoint David Teague As Head Coach Tomorrow

Carlton will reportedly appoint David Teague as their new head coach tomorrow, according to Jake NIall and Michael Gleeson in The Age.

Teague took over as interim coach after Brendon Bolton was sacked in round 11.

Carlton have won five and lost four games since Teague took over, and the signing will be popular amongst fans who had grown frustrated with a perceived lack of progress under Bolton.

Niall and Gleeson report that Port Adelaide assistant Michael Voss was the only other person interviewed for the role.

Teague is the second caretaker coach to be given a senior role, with North Melbourne interim Rhyce Shaw given the senior role two weeks ago.

