"Carnage About To Unfold" | Phil Gould Set To Wield The Axe At The Bulldogs To Ease Salary Cap Pressure

The 'summer of Gus' is set to begin a little early as Phil Gould looks to rebuild the Canterbury Bulldogs. 

Triple M's Brent Read has told The Rush Hour with MG a few top tier contracted players could all depart the club to ease salary cap pressure. 

Ready also shared an update on the Wests Tigers situation, with the future of coach Michael Maguire and Luke Brooks coming under the microscope; hear the full chat below.

 

