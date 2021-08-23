- NRL News"Carnage About To Unfold" | Phil Gould Set To Wield The Axe At The Bulldogs To Ease Salary Cap Pressure
The 'summer of Gus' is set to begin a little early as Phil Gould looks to rebuild the Canterbury Bulldogs.
Triple M's Brent Read has told The Rush Hour with MG a few top tier contracted players could all depart the club to ease salary cap pressure.
LISTEN HERE:
Ready also shared an update on the Wests Tigers situation, with the future of coach Michael Maguire and Luke Brooks coming under the microscope; hear the full chat below.