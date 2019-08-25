Carnival on Collins is back for another year.

If you haven't been to a Carnival on Collins yet- then remove everything on your to do list this weekend and permanent texta this one in.

You can head along to the annual street party to celebrate all things life in the Tropics.

There's more than 200 stalls on display, roving performers, musicians, open air art studio and you get to celebrate Father's Day at the iconic Tanks Arts Centre and Botanic Gardens Precinct.

The event is FREE and starts from 9am, closing around 3pm.

Parking can be tricky but if you head to Greenslopes Street you can enjoy a short walk down through Centenary Lakes.

Don't forget the amazing places to grab a bite to eat or a quick coffee up the road too.

Check out more information on the website HERE.