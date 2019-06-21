Carnival Spirit Cruise Ship To Visit Gladstone

Gladstone will welcome the Carnival Spirit to the region on Monday, June 24.

The ship will be docked in Gladstone from 9am-4pm, bring over 2,000 passengers and more than 900 crew.

In conjunction with the arrival of the Carnival Spirit, The Feast on East Markets will be held at the East Shores Precinct from 9am-4pm. The event will showcase 75 stalls from around the region - this includes arts and food.

There will also be live entertainment from local performers throughout the day.

The Carnival Spirit has the following itinerary:

19 June -Sydney

23 June - Airlie Beach

24 June Gladstone - 9am-4pm

25 June -Tangalooma

27 June - Sydney

Date: Monday 24 June

Time: Carnival Spirit docking time 9:00am–4:00pm | Feast on East Markets 9:00am-4:00pm

Location: East Shores Precinct, Gladstone