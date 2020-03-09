Caroline Wilson Reveals She Sent The Wrong Text Message To Eddie McGuire

Leading footy journalist Caroline Wilson revealed this morning that she accidentally sent a text message to Eddie McGuire that wasn't meant for him!

She was supposed to text somebody else about making an appearance on the Hot Breakfast and instead sent it to her new Footy Classified colleague.

Eddie called her out on air and made her explain what happen.

The pair of them laughed it off and Eddie joked that he wished Caro sent him a message with a bit more of a scoop.

Eddie & Caro went on to explain their complex history and how the new Wednesday night Footy classified will run.

