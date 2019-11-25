Carols by Candlelight
Free event!
Celebrate Christmas Together tropic style at Carols by Candlelight!
FREE EVENT
08 Dec 2019
04:00 pm - 08:30 pm
Riverway Oval Gates Open 4pm
Pre-Show 5pm
Main Show 6.30pm
This year’s event brings back the big top tent to showcase:
Headline Act: Justine Clarke
1RAR Band
Local singers and dancers
A special visit from Santa!
The evening will include food stalls, arts and craft workshops, amusements rides and much more.
This event will have a Auslan Interpreter present.
Support the Mayor's Christmas Tree Appeal by purchasing a flame safe candle for $3.
To see more Townsville Events visit whatson.townsville.qld.gov.au