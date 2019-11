Tis The Season

Carols by Candlelight is happening in Katanning on Sunday the 8th Dec at the Katanning Town Square

Free Sausage Sizzle from 6 - Xmas Carols from 7pm - Take a long a chair on Blanket to sit on and also take an item of food to put into a Xmas Hamper

To Know More contact Tania today 0448 211 511