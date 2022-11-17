Carols by Candlelight Returns For 2022
Bring The Family
Townsville City Council is inviting the community to celebrate Christmas together at Carols by Candlelight
Grab your friends and family and enjoy all the fun under the big top on Sunday 4 December at Riverway Oval.
Gates open - 4pm
Pre-show starts - 5pm
Main Show starts - 6.30pm
There is something for everyone with:
- • Special guest, Sophie Ricca
- • 1 RAR Band
- • Townsville Choral Society Carols by Candlelight Choir
- • Local singers and dancers
- • A special visit from Santa!
The evening will include food stalls, art and craft workshops, amusement rides, and much more.
This event will have an Auslan Interpreter present.
There’s nothing that puts us in the Christmas spirit like Christmas Carols, so come and sing along under the stars at this family-friendly event.
- Date: Sun, 04 Dec 2022
Time: 4:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Cost: Free
Venue: Riverway Complex
20 Village Boulevard
Email: [email protected]
FOOD TRUCKS
Fairy Floss
Crave Frozen Yoghurt
GF Donuts
Mangiamo Restaurant
Ning's Thai
Potato Smash
Rainbow Smash
Suns Chinese
Wagtails Food Truck
Honey Puffs
Leonora's Filipino Kitchen
Smokin & Grillin
Cheap as Chips
Not Only Cannoli
The Feel Good Foodie
Chilli Jam
Woodfire Delights
Greek Street Food
Woodfire Pizza Townsville
Popcorn
Tropical Chill
Full Belly BBQ's
GG's Bhojan (Sri Lankan)
Coppin Coffee
Frosty Whip
Additional Details
Age Suitability: All ages
Accessibility:
Auslan Interpreted event
Companion cards
Disability parking
Disability restroom
Service animals allowed
Wheelchair accessible venue
Notes:
PARKING
Event parking will be available at Willows Shopping Centre and Sunland Plaza
PARK & RIDE SHUTTLE SERVICE
Parking will also be available behind the Eastbrooke Health Hub and Thuringowa Library located on the corner of Thuringowa Drive and Hinchinbrook Drive. A free shuttle bus will be running on a continuous loop from the bus stop located outside this centre on Thuringowa Drive to Riverway from 4pm – 9pm. The bus stop at Riverway will be located along Ross River Road just outside the C&K Weir Community Kindergarten.
DISABILITY PARKING
Disability parking will be available inside the Riverway Precinct. Please follow directions given by traffic control and have your disability parking permit clearly displayed.
NO PARKING
No general public parking will be available inside the Riverway Precinct except for disability parking. This is due to the onsite parking being taken up by the large volume of performers, suppliers, and staff. Patrons are encouraged to park at Willows and Sunland Plaza or make use of the Park & Ride service.
TAXI & UBER
The Taxi and Uber drop-off and pick-up zone will be located inside the Riverway Precinct.
14 hours ago
Article by:
Triple M Newsroom