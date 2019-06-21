Image: YouTube

Carrie Underwood is being sued over copyright infringement.

In a new lawsuit filed against the country megastar, her producer, NFL and more parties, a struggling songwriter named Heidi Merrill claims Underwood's theme song for Sunday Night Football was lifted from a song she submitted to Underwood's producer, Mark Bright.

The Blast obtained court documents in which Merrill claims that her song "Game On" provided the basis for Underwood's song of the same name, which has served as the theme song for Sunday Night Football since Underwood first recorded it in 2018.

Heidi Merrill's "Game On":

And then there's Carrie with NBC Sunday Night Footaball 2018 theme "Game On":

Merrill's lawsuit names Underwood, Bright, NBC, the NFL and more parties, alleging copyright infringement. The filing seeks damages in an unspecified amount. Neither representatives for Underwood nor the NFL commented when contacted by the Blast.

