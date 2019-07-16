Cars At Willows Shopping Centre Targeted In Graffiti Attack

On Monday shoppers at Willows Shopping Centre returned to their vehicles in a different state to how they left them.

Allegedly the vandalism was done by teenagers on the upper level on the Willows car park on the afternoon of July 15.

Photos of the damage were posted to Townsville Crime, Alerts & Discussions Facebook page with locals quick to comment their disgust.

At least 3 vehicles were defaced in the attack.

"Imagine having to drive your car around with that sh*t all over it! Owners deserve the money to get clean off professionally"

If you want to report an attack like this to police, contact Policelink on 131444.





Image credit: Facebook Kiaya-louisee Mitchell

