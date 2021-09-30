Cases On The Coast Sees A Spike, As Students Are Set For Early Return

On Wednesday, the NSW state government agreed to terms for a return to the classroom across the state.

Officials confirmed students can return to school a week earlier than planned, only days after the proposed end to lockdown date.

On October 18, Kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 12 will return.

On October 25, Year 2, Year 6 and Year 11 will return to the classrooms.

All remaining grades will be included from November 1, however only fully vaccinated teachers are allowed back.

Senior Ministers decided on bringing the return date for in-school learning forward.

Stay-at-home orders will be extended until October 11 in regional NSW, to control the public health risk.

LGAs include: Bathurst Regional, Bourke, Central Coast, City of Cessnock, Dubbo Regional, Eurobodalla, Goulburn Mulwaree, Kiama, City of Lake Macquarie, City of Lithgow, City of Maitland, City of Newcastle