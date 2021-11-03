Cases Spike As Kids Over 12 Now Included In Vaccine Data

A spike in Victoria's Covid numbers with 1247 new infections on Thursday and sadly, nine deaths.

It follows two days reprieve where cases fell below 1000, not seen since late September.

The state currently has 17.674 active coronavirus cases, with 660 people in hospital, while 114 of those are in ICU and 78 are on ventilators.

The new cases were detected from 50,180 swabs collected on Wednesday, while 16,209 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with many more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

The slight rise in reported infections is not unexpected according to health experts, with cases forecast to peak again in December and January.

As of today, vaccination data for Victoria will expand to include 12 to 15-year-olds in reporting the eligible population group.

With the switch to include vaccinated children, the state now boasts 81 per cent of its eligible population have been fully vaccinated, with the 90 per cent milestone expected to be reached by November 24.

Health authorities have listed one new tier 1 Covid exposure site:

Chemist Discount Centre at 38 Palmerston Street, Warragul, between 11am - 11:45am on October 27

Anyone who has visited a tier 1 exposure site at the specified time must get tested and isolate for 14 days immediately if unvaccinated, or for seven days if double dosed.

