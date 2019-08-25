Casey Barnes Signs to Chugg Music

Gold Coast based Country Rock music artist Casey Barnes has signed with Chugg Music. Adding to that the Golden Guitar finalist has joined Select Music for live representation in a move which will help the independent artist manage his already hectic touring schedule.



Casey kicked off 2018 when his current album, The Good Life debuting at #1 on the iTunes Country Album Chart and peaked at #2 on the ARIA Country Album Chart.





‘The last couple of years have been a time incredible of growth for me personally and professionally,’ said Barnes. ‘I dared to approach Michael Chugg when I played CMC Rocks and was stunned to find that he knew my music.’

Barnes’ approach was timed to perfection with Chugg Music in growth mode and looking for great new music and artists to represent regardless of genre.



‘We can’t wait to release the brand-new recordings that Casey has coming up, starting in September,’ said Michael Chugg ‘We’re assembling a world class team to work with Casey, and we’ve been getting great feedback already from Australia and the U.S. about what the music could achieve with Australian and international audiences.’ – Chugg Music

Huge congrats Casey!