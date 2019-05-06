Casey Barnes Wins Third Place in Country Category of International Songwriting Competition

It’s been a wild ride so far this year for Country singer-writer, Casey Barnes.

With a new single release for ‘Better Days’, four finalist nominations at the Gold Coast Music Awards, touring internationally and now the announcement of a third place win for his song ‘Be Mine’, (co-written with Michael Paynter and Michael DeLorenzis) in the prestigious Nashville based International Songwriting Competition.

The competition had over 19,000 entries worldwide. This annual competition is judged by some of the world’s best artists and industry and is highly regarded as a huge stepping-stone within the industry. Casey was the only Australian act to pick up a win.

In addition to his ‘Better Days’ single release from his career defining #1 album ‘The Good Life’, international touring followed late March/April with Casey continuing his association with PBR, performing on the major USA ‘Unleash The Beast Tour’. Casey performed to sell-out crowds in Kansas City, Missouri and two events in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This tour also included a Nashville performance and song-writing for his upcoming release later this year.

The International Songwriting Competition news comes the same week that Casey was announced to perform at Groundwater Country Music Festival in July as well as touring with US Country rockers Davisson Brothers Band on their national Australian tour the same month.

Watch out for further exciting announcements and new music coming from Casey later this year!

Casey’s album ‘The Good Life’ featuring the award winning single ‘Be Mine’ is out now.

UPCOMING SHOWS ‘THE GOOD LIFE’ TOUR 2019

Saturday 4th May 3pm

Surfers Paradise Live Festival

Surfers Paradise, QLD

Friday 28th June 6pm

Mudgeeraba Show

Mudgeeraba Showgrounds, QLD

Tuesday 23rd July 6.00pm

The Croxton Bandroom

Melbourne VIC

Special guest for The Davisson Brothers

Thursday 25th July 6.00pm

The Factory Theatre

Sydney NSW

Special guest for The Davisson Brothers

Friday 16th August 8.00pm

EKKA – Stockmen’s Bar

Brisbane Showgrounds QLD

Sunday 1st September 1.00pm

Country on the Coast

Nobby’s Surf Club, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday 12th October 5.00pm

VDM Fest

Biloela QLD

Tuesday 31st December 9.00pm

Smithton Rodeo

Smithton TAS

Make sure you check Casey out, you're in for one helluva a great time!

