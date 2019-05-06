Casey Barnes Wins Third Place in Country Category of International Songwriting Competition

It’s been a wild ride so far this year for Country singer-writer, Casey Barnes.
With a new single release for ‘Better Days’, four finalist nominations at the Gold Coast Music Awards, touring internationally and now the announcement of a third place win for his song ‘Be Mine’, (co-written with Michael Paynter and Michael DeLorenzis) in the prestigious Nashville based International Songwriting Competition.
The competition had over 19,000 entries worldwide. This annual competition is judged by some of the world’s best artists and industry and is highly regarded as a huge stepping-stone within the industry. Casey was the only Australian act to pick up a win.
In addition to his ‘Better Days’ single release from his career defining #1 album ‘The Good Life’, international touring followed late March/April with Casey continuing his association with PBR, performing on the major USA ‘Unleash The Beast Tour’. Casey performed to sell-out crowds in Kansas City, Missouri and two events in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This tour also included a Nashville performance and song-writing for his upcoming release later this year.
The International Songwriting Competition news comes the same week that Casey was announced to perform at Groundwater Country Music Festival in July as well as touring with US Country rockers Davisson Brothers Band on their national Australian tour the same month.
Watch out for further exciting announcements and new music coming from Casey later this year!
Casey’s album ‘The Good Life’ featuring the award winning single ‘Be Mine’ is out now.
UPCOMING SHOWS ‘THE GOOD LIFE’ TOUR 2019
Saturday 4th May 3pm
Surfers Paradise Live Festival
Surfers Paradise, QLD
Friday 28th June 6pm
Mudgeeraba Show
Mudgeeraba Showgrounds, QLD
Tuesday 23rd July 6.00pm
The Croxton Bandroom
Melbourne VIC
Special guest for The Davisson Brothers
Thursday 25th July 6.00pm
The Factory Theatre
Sydney NSW
Special guest for The Davisson Brothers
Friday 16th August 8.00pm
EKKA – Stockmen’s Bar
Brisbane Showgrounds QLD
Sunday 1st September 1.00pm
Country on the Coast
Nobby’s Surf Club, Gold Coast QLD
Saturday 12th October 5.00pm
VDM Fest
Biloela QLD
Tuesday 31st December 9.00pm
Smithton Rodeo
Smithton TAS
Make sure you check Casey out, you're in for one helluva a great time!
