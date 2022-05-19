Cash Seized In Central Coast Raids As Taskforce Erebus Cracks Down On Gang Crime

New South Wales' newly established Taskforce Erebus continues to clampdown on gang crime in the wake of three fatal shootings.

The latest series of raids saw $900,000 cash seized across Central Coast storage facilities.

Detectives from the Criminal Groups Squad searched storage units at Woy Woy, and a home in Umina, from 9am on Wednesday, where they found $338,000 cash inside the home, and $556,000 plus some foreign currency form the storehouse.

Officers arrested a 37-year-old man from the United Kingdom who attempted to flee the Umina address.

He was taken to Gosford Police Station where he was charged with enter enclosed land without a lawful excuse, and knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail and will appear before the Gosford Local Court today.

The seized cash will be forensically examined for further evidence.

Earlier, heavily armed Raptor Squad officers had raided homes in Auburn, Merrylands and Carramar making three arrests - two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old.

The teenagers were arrested for their alleged involvement in a Royal Easter Show brawl and being members of the KVT street gang.

The arrests made under Task Force Erebus are a part of ongoing investigations into Sydney’s warring crime families and the spate of recent murders.

