See Dr. Seuss's "Cat in the Hat" live at the Pilbeam Theatre on Monday July 1st - the first day of school holidays.

The live show follows the original story line (also the same as the movie with Mike Myers), where a brother and sister are left alone on a rainy day.

Things are looking boring until the Cat in the Hat shows up to wreak havoc on the household, especially when Thing 1 and Thing 2 pop up!

It's great for the kids and adults alike.

A family ticket is $100, adults & kids are$27.50. For more info and to purchase tickets click here.