"Catastrophic" Impacts As Hurricane Ian Smashes Florida’s Gulf Coast

Residents along Florida's Gulf Coast are being told to hunker down if they haven't evacuated.

Hurricane Ian came ashore near Cayo Costa, as a category 4 storm slamming south-west Florida with winds of nearly 250km/h.

Residents in the Florida Peninsula boarded up windows and fled to evacuation shelters as the catastrophic storm barrelled closer.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has urging everyone to stay safe, warning the effects will be broad.

"This is going to be one of those historic storms and have a profound impact on our state."

"It is going to have major, major impacts in terms of wind, in terms of rain, in terms of flooding," DeSantis said.

The storm has triggered dozens of tornado warnings with its strong wind shear.

While more than 1 million homes and businesses have left without electricity, prompting the state's largest power supplier to issue a warning to residents to prepare for days without power.

Hurricane Ian has moved inland to parts of Georgia and South Carolina after passing over western Cuba, then wreaking havoc up to the west side of Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Authorities have confirmed at least two people died when the storm went through Cuba.

