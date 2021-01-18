Catch Up On The Best Bits Of Concert In The Clouds 2021

We're not here to muck around. 2021 deserves to be kicked off in a big way and what better way to do it than with some of the biggest acts in the world!

Concert In The Clouds ran over the first 3 Sundays in January 2021.

Catch up on the best behind the scenes interviews from Concert In The Clouds:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!