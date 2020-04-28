Catch Up On The Local Check In!

Times have been tough of late and we here at Triple M are checking in with local businesses throughout the Avon Valley and Central Wheatbelt to see how they're adapting during Covid-19. Here is the first episode.

We caught up with

Purslowe Tinetti Funerals

Go Mad Merredin

Wheatbelt Business Network

Northam Suzuki, Mazda and Holden

Wheatbelt Health Network

Northam Chamber Of Commerce

Comfort Style Merredin

Happy Days Coffee Pot and 2day's Cafe

Autopro Northam