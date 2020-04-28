Catch Up On The Local Check In!

We Speak To Local Wheatbelt Businesses

Article heading image for Catch Up On The Local Check In!

Times have been tough of late and we here at Triple M are checking in with local businesses throughout the Avon Valley and Central Wheatbelt to see how they're adapting during Covid-19. Here is the first episode.

We caught up with

Purslowe Tinetti Funerals

Go Mad Merredin

Wheatbelt Business Network

Northam Suzuki, Mazda and Holden

Wheatbelt Health Network

Northam Chamber Of Commerce

Comfort Style Merredin

Happy Days Coffee Pot and 2day's Cafe

Autopro Northam

 

28 April 2020

Avon Valley
Central Wheatbelt
Listen Live!
Avon Valley
Central Wheatbelt
Avon Valley
Central Wheatbelt
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs