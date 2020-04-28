Catch Up On The Local Check In!
We Speak To Local Wheatbelt Businesses
Times have been tough of late and we here at Triple M are checking in with local businesses throughout the Avon Valley and Central Wheatbelt to see how they're adapting during Covid-19. Here is the first episode.
We caught up with
Purslowe Tinetti Funerals
Go Mad Merredin
Wheatbelt Business Network
Northam Suzuki, Mazda and Holden
Wheatbelt Health Network
Northam Chamber Of Commerce
Comfort Style Merredin
Happy Days Coffee Pot and 2day's Cafe
Autopro Northam