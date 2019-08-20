Catch Up With Councillors At City Chat

The City of Albany is inviting residents from the city centre, Middleton Beach, Emu Point, Mira Mar, Yakamia, Spencer Park and Lockyer to come and have a yarn with Councillors at the first City Chat event this month.



Albany Public Library will host the forum on Wednesday, August 28 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.



Mayor Dennis Wellington said City Chat was part of Council’s continued focus on communication and engagement with the community, giving residents the chance to catch up with Councillors in an informal way.



“We’ve just adopted a new Communications and Engagement Strategy after extensive community consultation, which is focussed on ensuring we are open and transparent with people about what Council is doing and why, and we give them a chance to talk to us about the things important to them,” he said.







