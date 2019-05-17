Catch Up With The Mayor And Council CEO This Month!

Greater Shepparton City Council Chief Executive Officer, Peter Harriott and Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe will be free for a catch up with Murchison residents next month.

Residents will be able to attend a 30-minute meeting with the duo to discuss ideas and issues.

Councillor, Kim O’Keeffe encourages residents to attend the session and discuss their topics directly.



“I hope to see Murchison community members take up this opportunity to meet with the CEO and myself to talk about their ideas or issues one on one. I look forward to meeting with residents in their town,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

Date: Friday 31 May

Time: 9.00am – 11.30am

Location: 23 Impey Street, Murchison

For more info: Contact the Executive office on (03) 5832 9445





