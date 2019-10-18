Catch Up With The Mayor & CEO In Merrigum

Greater Shepparton City Council Chief Executive Officer Peter Harriott and the Mayor will be meeting with Merrigum residents on November 1, 2019.

You will have the opportunity to make appointment to meet with the CEO and Mayor to discuss ideas and issues.

Greater Shepparton City Council CEO Peter Harriott encouraged residents to attend the session and discuss their topics directly.

“We hope to see community members take up the opportunity to meet with the Mayor and myself to talk about their ideas or issues one-on-one. I look forward to meeting with residents in their town,” he said.

Session Details:

Friday 1 November 2019

Merrigum Senior Citizens Club

Waverley Avenue, Merrigum

Meetings to discuss ideas and issues are available by appointment in 30 minute slots between 9.00am – 11.30am.

To make an appointment for this session, you can contact the Executive office on (03) 5832 9445 and provide an outline of what you would like to discuss.

Bookings must be made three days prior to the relevant session.