Cathay Pacific talks have stalled but another major airline is stepping up.

Talks with some of our biggest tourism industries, our federal member and the Cairns MP and Mayor haven't been able to stop Cathay Pacific from pulling their flights from Cairns Airport.

Confirmation from the Airport coming in late yesterday afternoon.

Chief Executive Officer of Cairns Airport Norris Carter thanked Cathay Pacific for their cooperative efforts over recent times.

“We want to thank Cathay Pacific for their service to the region over the past 26 years and their constructive input into discussions. We will continue to work with them as future opportunities emerge and hope to welcome them back to Cairns in the future.”

Flights will finish up in October but our major leaders will work closely with them to bring Cathay Pacific back to our region if circumstances change.

But we'll see a rebranded Singapore Airlines, formerly Silk Air ramp up their services from June from 5 per week to daily.