Catherine Britt Releases First Acoustic Recording “Swinging Door”

From EP CMC Songs & Stories

Shania Twang

11 hours ago

Shania Twang

Article heading image for Catherine Britt Releases First Acoustic Recording “Swinging Door”

Catherine Britt has released her first acoustic recording Swinging Door, off the CMC SONGS & STORIES EP to be released Friday 18 October.

Originally recorded in 2006 as track 1 on her sophomore album TOO FAR GONE, Swinging Door has been stripped back to two acoustic guitars, stomp box and two voices. Joined in the studio with her long-time guitarist Michael Muchow from her band The Cold Cold Hearts, Catherine delivers a powerful performance with ease and grace.

Swinging Door is the first of 6 tracks to be unveiled, culminating on Friday 18th October with the release of the full EP in both audio and video formats.

Featuring the 6 tracks recorded for the CMC SONGS & STORIES Foxtel program, the EP captures the raw delivery of Catherine’s songs, proving that a great song will always hold the test of just a guitar and vocals. This is Catherine’s first live and acoustic release showcasing the strength of her vocals and musicianship as one of Australia’s most respected singer-songwriters.

Track listing:
Swinging Door
Hillbilly Pickin' Ramblin' Girl
What I Did Last Night
Boneshaker
Red Dirt
Met My Match

 

First single Swinging Door – out now  / CMC SONGS & STORIES EP – Out Friday 18 October - Pre Order Now

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs