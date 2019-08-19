Catherine Britt Releases First Acoustic Recording “Swinging Door”

Catherine Britt has released her first acoustic recording Swinging Door, off the CMC SONGS & STORIES EP to be released Friday 18 October.

Originally recorded in 2006 as track 1 on her sophomore album TOO FAR GONE, Swinging Door has been stripped back to two acoustic guitars, stomp box and two voices. Joined in the studio with her long-time guitarist Michael Muchow from her band The Cold Cold Hearts, Catherine delivers a powerful performance with ease and grace.

Swinging Door is the first of 6 tracks to be unveiled, culminating on Friday 18th October with the release of the full EP in both audio and video formats.

Featuring the 6 tracks recorded for the CMC SONGS & STORIES Foxtel program, the EP captures the raw delivery of Catherine’s songs, proving that a great song will always hold the test of just a guitar and vocals. This is Catherine’s first live and acoustic release showcasing the strength of her vocals and musicianship as one of Australia’s most respected singer-songwriters.

Track listing:

Swinging Door

Hillbilly Pickin' Ramblin' Girl

What I Did Last Night

Boneshaker

Red Dirt

Met My Match

First single Swinging Door – out now / CMC SONGS & STORIES EP – Out Friday 18 October - Pre Order Now