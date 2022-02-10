Catholic Education SA Reveal Five-Year Expansion Plan

Adelaide is set to receive additional catholic education, with a five-year plan to open new campuses and expand on pre-existing schools.

Recent fee reductions has aided the Catholic school system to map an ambitious plan, brining new schools to the south and north of town.

Along with three news schools, each of Xavier College, Nazareth College and Cardijn College will be part of a statewide expansion.

Chairman of the SA Commission for Catholic Schools, Denis Ralph has outlined a five-year strategic plan to make it easier for parents to enrol students in religious schools.

Two brand new early learning centres for kindergarten students will also be built following state government approval.

As part of the plan from 2022-2027, a key goal is to increase total student numbers from 48,000 to 54,000.

“We can’t build them fast enough,” Mr Ralph said.

“Families are coming from a broader range, our accessibility has been strengthened because we have reduced fees. That has made a big difference.

“Families are seeking the quality of our educational outcomes and our focus on values and standards.”

