Cattle Truck Rolls on Mid North Coast

Traffic was affected for most of the afternoon while crews cleaned up a truck rollover north of Kempsey on Saturday.

About 11:15am, a truck carrying about 100 cattle rolled on Macleay Valley Way, near the Pacific Highway at Frederickton.

The rig come to rest on it’s side on the roundabout.

Traffic was affected on the off ramp heading northbound for around 4 hours.

The condition of the driver is unknown, while Triple M understand that possibly two of the cattle died, with the remaining cattle moved to a nearby paddock.