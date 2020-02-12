CBD Dining masterplan will now go to a public consultation.

Cairns Regional Council has put their masterplan for our CBD to the people.

Outdoor dining, enhanced greenery and higher and wider awnings are all in the proposal for the Esplanade Dining Precinct.

It aims to create more space for dining and seating, improve views to the parklands and increase pedestrian connections.

The project will deliver a more vibrant outdoor dining experience, contributing to the city’s liveability for locals and creating a major drawcard for visitors.

Mayor Bob Manning said the Esplanade Dining Precinct was a significant project, one that would enhance the city’s streetscape, but also an undertaking that posed significant challenges.

“There is no doubt that outdoor dining is one the great features of Cairns and there are not too many better places than along the Esplanade,” Cr Manning said.

“We need to make the most of this prime location and enhance the experience for those visiting our city through a new contemporary, vibrant and engaging design.

“However, we also recognise that there are inherit challenges in building in a live business environment. That is why we are undertaking comprehensive and in depth planning before proceeding to the next phase of this project.

You can see a walk through of the plans HERE.

Love it? Hate it? You get to decide.

