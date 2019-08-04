CBD Parking Changes Kick-Off Today

Reminder to residents that the changes to parking in Toowoomba’s CBD start today.

The trial will see parking restricted from two hours to just one in a bid to help local businesses who claim ‘customer’s parks’ are being taken by city workers.

It's been a pretty controversial plan since it was announced, but Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio says there are plenty of options for long term parking:

