Have you been bombarded lately with a range of digital marketing ideas, how to do Facebook ads and the role of digital marketing in your business or organisation?

Community and Business Women’s Networking group has identified businesses need consistent accredited advice and training to ensure they use the little time they have wisely. Therefore CBWN has developed and organised a series of Shine workshops with the presenters being either women like you, who have learnt the lessons, are doing the do and want to help fellow business women succeed, or accredited online & digital marketing facilitators.



CBWN Shine workshops are supported by local businesses enabling all registration fees to be directed to facilitating more Community Business Women's Network events.

What: CBWN Shine Workshop!

When: Sunday, June 2nd

Where: The Garage Studios, West Gosford

