CCTV Footage Released Following House Fire At Sydney Mansion

New South Wales Arson Unit detectives have released footage of a man they believe is linked to a house fire at a North Shore mansion on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Sydney’s Lower North Shore on Cliff Street at around 10:50PM on Saturday, September 3 following reports of a house fire.

More than 50 fire fighters worked overnight to contain the blaze but were unable to save the $24 million heritage home.

Thankfully, nobody was inside the home when the blaze broke out.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police examined the scene with the help of specialist forensic officers who discovered that the fire was the result of arson.

The Financial Crimes Squad’s Arson Unit have now taken over the investigation under Strike Force Lenghwise.

Investigators have since released CCTV footage of a man who is believed to be fleeing from the scene as the house bursts into flames.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the street on the day of the fire to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.