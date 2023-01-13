CCTV Of Woman Assaulted While Jogging Released To Public

CCTV footage of a woman being attacked while on a jog in Sydney’s west has been released by police.

Police are currently on the hunt for a man who allegedly attacked a woman while she was out for a jog.

The woman was jogging on Railway Parade at Lidcombe at around 6:50PM on December 29, 2022 when a man grabs her from behind and allegedly assaults her.

The woman drops to the ground and wrestles him off before the man flees the scene on foot.

Police have released footage of thwe incident in the hopes the public may assist in identifying the man.

The man is believed to be Asian, around 20 to 25 years of age, approximately 170cm tall, black shoulder length hair and thin build.

Anyone who may have information leading to the identification of the assailant is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

