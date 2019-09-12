Celebrate 50 Years Since The Murchison Meteorite Landing At This MASSIVE Science Packed Long Weekend Event

Calling all little scientists!

Murchison is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the meteorite landing these school holidays for all primary and secondary kids!

There'll be stacks of fun events to choose from over the long weekend (Sep 27 - 29), including:

Meteorite Display & Short Films

See the famous meteorite with your own eyes, along with short films about its landing. The incredible David Reneke will also be there with a special solar viewing on Friday only.

Catch it all for a gold coin donation at Murchison Heritage Centre.

Leading Scientists Presentations

Don't miss renowned speakers from all across the globe, including leading scientists from the Chicago's Field Museum, NASA, the European Space Agency, Macquarie University, the Australian National University, Curtin University, University of NSW, and the University of Melbourne.

These presentations are sure to open your eyes to a whole new universe, all happening at Murchison Community Centre on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th from 1pm - 4:30pm for a gold coin donation.

Treasure Hunt

Perfect for the very youngest scientists! Get your kids outside and on their very own space adventure, beginning at the Heritage Centre on Sunday 29th from 9 - 10am for a gold coin donation.

Older kids are invited to immerse themselves in history and fun at the Meteorite Hunt, beginning at the Heritage Centre on Sunday 29th September from 10 - 11am for a gold coin donation.

Kids Space

Discover more about the universe we live in at an astronomy show with Dave Reneke on Sunday 29th from 11am - 12pm at the Murchison Community Centre for a gold coin donation.

Find out more about the entire long weekend event at murchisonmeteorite.com.au.