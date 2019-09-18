Celebrate A Year Of Success At The GEA Industry Conference & Gala Dinner

Gladstone Engineering Alliance invites you to the 16th annual Major Industry Conference, including a Gala Dinner & Industry Awards Night.

GEA Acting General Manager Chantale Lane said the conference will feature "a jam-packed line up of speakers from a range of industries and projects that represent significant investment in the Gladstone Region and beyond".

Speakers will include Adani Australia Mining CEO Lucas Dow, Gladstone Area Water Board CEO Darren Barlow, Australian Future Energy CEO Kerry Parker, and many more.

Following the conference, get dressed up for a night of celebrations at the GEA Gala Dinner & Industry Awards Night.

The dinner will be an opportunity to recognise success over the past year, with a presentation of prestigious GEA Industry Awards, and top quality entertainment by emcee Darryl Branthwaite and local band 7 Whales in Mascow.

It's all happening October 10th. Find out more and get your tickets HERE.