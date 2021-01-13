Celebrate Australia Day At Great Australian Bites

Celebrate Australia Day 2021 with food, fun and music at Great Australian Bites!

Great Australian Bites is a one-day, multicultural food and music festival – will be delivered in partnership with seven regional councils, showcasing local talent and supporting cafes, restaurants and food outlets in Bargara, Gympie, Hinchinbrook, Cleveland, Rockhampton, Warwick and Winton.

With free entry, delectable tasting plates prepared by local restaurant pop-up stalls and popular food vendors offering affordable high-quality produce, and lively entertainment from home-grown musicians, Great Australian Bites is the perfect way to relax and enjoy the Australian summer atmosphere with family and friends.

Australia Day activities in Queensland are proudly supported by the Queensland Government in partnership with the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council, Triple M and the Hit Network.

